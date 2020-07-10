1  of  3
Officer shot while working special duty at Columbus bar

News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot and wounded while working special duty at a bar in Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus police responded early Friday to the Moments Grill & Lounge after the officer reported the shooting. Authorities had also received several reports of shots fired in the area around that time.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. The officer’s name and further details about the shooting were not immediately disclosed, and officials have not said why the officer was working the special duty assignment at the bar.

No other injuries were reported.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities said the bar and a car in the parking lot were also struck by bullets.

