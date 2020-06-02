Officer on life support after being shot in the head during protests on Vegas strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —Sources confirm to KLAS that an officer who was shot in the head near the Circus Circus casino is on life support at University Medical Center. The source said the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up behind and then shot the officer.

#BREAKING: Metro sources confirm with @8NewsNow that an @LVMPD officer was shot in the head near @CircusVegas. This is the scene at @UMCSN right now. We’re also told that Metro Police shot someone else at the Federal Courthouse in #LasVegas, after he opened fire. #8NN pic.twitter.com/5Z3s2CdMCq — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

At the Federal Courthouse, an officer-involved shooting occurred when officers fired on a suspect who fired a shot at the courthouse. The suspect was hit several times. There is no word on his condition.

Gov. Steve Sisolak Tweeted his Office is monitoring the situation, writing, “My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation.”

Police in Las Vegas said Monday that 338 people were arrested during three nights of protests. Police said suspects were jailed despite a local court policy calling for most people accused of misdemeanors to receive court summons to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

BREAKING: @lvmpd working two shootings. One officer shot in the head near @CircusVegas the #lasvegasstrip shut down. 2nd shooting federal courthouse #DTLV suspect hit several times #8nn stick @8NewsNow for updates pic.twitter.com/6S7aIIz2dy — denise valdez (@denisevaldez) June 2, 2020

This is a look outside Circus Circus right now. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/guWBXdrCho — Sally Jaramillo (@SallyjTV) June 2, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For more coverage on George Floyd and nationwide protests, click here.

For more on protests in Cleveland, watch the video below.