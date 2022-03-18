EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into a shooting involving an officer in East Cleveland.

According to police, officers responded to the 1700 block of North Taylor in reference to a vehicle playing loud music.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cleveland, according to a press release from East Cleveland police.

“At one point during the encounter with the occupants, shots were fired, and the suspect driver was struck,” the department wrote in a press release.

They did not say if anyone in the car fired shots or what took place after identifying that the car was stolen. They did not say how many people were in the car.

The suspect was shot in the leg.

He’s being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation, which is standard procedure.

No one involved has been identified.