Officer shoots, kills family dog who charged at him during arrest warrant search in Cuyahoga Falls

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga Falls police say a family dog was shot and killed during an active arrest warrant search on Sunday evening.

Officers were on foot in the area of Munroe Falls Ave and Center Sreet looking for a female that was possibly armed and had active warrants for her arrest when a dog reportedly charged the officer who attempted to retreat, according to a release.

The release says the officer shot the dog multiple times and the dog died from the injuries.

Other officers secured the area and a house-to-house check was made to ensure the safety of others.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral