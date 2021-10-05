Officer shoots, kills family dog who charged at him during arrest warrant search in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga Falls police say a family dog was shot and killed during an active arrest warrant search on Sunday evening.

Officers were on foot in the area of Munroe Falls Ave and Center Sreet looking for a female that was possibly armed and had active warrants for her arrest when a dog reportedly charged the officer who attempted to retreat, according to a release.

The release says the officer shot the dog multiple times and the dog died from the injuries.

Other officers secured the area and a house-to-house check was made to ensure the safety of others.

This incident is under investigation.