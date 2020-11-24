Officer says Ohio man pulled out brass knuckles after being asked to leave Walmart over mask refusal

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A 20-year-old from Milan was arrested at a Perkins Township Walmart Saturday.

According to a police report from Perkins Township, employees at Walmart had asked Colyn Tusing to leave when he refused to wear a mask in the store.

Colyn Tusing

According to the report, the officer explained to Tusing that the issue was that he had been asked to leave and was now trespassing because Walmart is private property.

“What’s going with these people trying to make my decisions,” Tusing argued to the officer, the report states.

According to the officer, he again told Tusing he needed to wear a mask or leave.

The officer says Tusing began to walk away and pulled out brass knuckles.

According to the report, the officer stopped Tusing at that time and put him in handcuffs, telling him he was under arrest for carrying a concealed weapon.

The officer says Tusing also had a razor blade knife in his pocket.

According to the officer, Tusing referred to the brass knuckles as a “deadly weapon” and cursed at the officer.

Tusing is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.



He’s been banned from all Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8