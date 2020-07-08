Officer rescues kitten thrown from vehicle, decides to adopt as his own

1  of  4
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (WJW) — It was love at first sight for Officer Housand and the adorable kitten he helped rescue recently.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, he responded to a call for kittens being thrown from a moving vehicle on July 5. When he got on scene, he found one kitten safe and unharmed.

Animal control was delayed due to another call, so Officer Housand kept the kitten company and it didn’t take long before he decided to adopt it.

As you can see in the photos below, the pair became fast friends.

The department is continuing to search for the suspect who threw the cats.

