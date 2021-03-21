Police: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — An officer-involved shooting occurred in Maple Heights Sunday morning, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed to FOX 8 News.

Maple Heights police were in the area of Hansen Road around 5 a.m. issuing parking citations after receiving multiple complaints about those vehicles, when police said they heard four gunshots and saw a vehicle zooming toward them.

When the vehicle, which reportedly appeared to be coming toward them, did not slow down, police said they fired at it. The driver of the vehicle then crashed into the two parked officer vehicles, after reportedly being hit by gunfire, police said in a report.

Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that the suspect’s injuries were not life threatening and officers involved in the incident are OK.

The suspect was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, treated and is now in custody.

BCI said they are handling an investigation into this incident.

Maple Heights detectives are asking that anyone with information about the incident reach out at 216-587-9624.