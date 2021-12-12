Officer-involved shooting reported in downtown Cleveland: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned police shot a man downtown Sunday afternoon, and he was rushed to the hospital.

It happened near East 12th Street and Superior Avenue.

An initial report to Cleveland police said a man had been firing shots in the air, and officers shot him. Initial reports also say the incident involved off-duty officers.

Cleveland EMS reportedly responded to the area and transported a 25-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center. He was reported to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story with details still unfolding.

