Officer-involved shooting investigated in East Cleveland after chase

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened during a chase on Saturday.

According to a release from police, at around 11:17 a.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle in the area of 152nd and Collamer.

There were two males in the car, and police say the driver refused to stop.

That’s when a chase ensued through streets in both East Cleveland and Cleveland.

East Cleveland police say both males jumped out of the vehicle on Castalia in Cleveland, where police started a foot chase. One of the males was taken into custody; the other male jumped a fence and police say he pulled out a gun, pointing it at an officer. According to police, the officer fired at the male, who continued to run off and got away.

A security perimeter was then cordoned off to locate the suspect. Police say a Cleveland Heights Police Department K-9 Unit was dispatched and the suspect was found and taken into custody.

The release states the suspect’s handgun was also recovered. Police say it was learned that the officer did not strike the suspect.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be looking into the officer-involved shooting.

