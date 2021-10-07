Live video: Officer-involved shooting in Woodmere after suspect seen with gun

News





WOODMERE, Ohio (WJW)– There was a large police presence on Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere Thursday afternoon.

It started when Woodmere officers pursued a man seen with a gun in a shopping area, police sources told the FOX 8 I-Team. While the suspect was fleeing, he was spotted by Orange Village police.

An officer fired at the suspect, who was taken to the hospital, the I-Team learned. It is unknown if the suspect shot at a police. No officers were injured.

