Officer-involved shooting in Akron; suspect remains at large

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in a police-involved shooting on Sunday remains at large as officers continue to investigate.

Around 3:30 a.m., two officers say they were patrolling the 2200 block of East Avenue and heard multiple gunshots.

According to a release from Akron police, the officers say they observed a man, later identified as the victim, running from the suspect, who was actively shooting at him and in the direction of the officers.

Both officers pursued the suspect a short distance on foot and one of the officers drew his duty weapon and fired at the armed suspect, the release says.

Police say the unidentified suspect fled on foot and it’s unknown if the suspect was shot.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot at least twice, once in the chest, according to the release.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

The police department says these officers involved are 6-year veterans of the Akron Police Department and per departmental procedure, they’ll be placed on paid administrative leave.

Evidence, including a handgun, was recovered from the scene, police say.