MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Maple Heights police say an officer is okay after an overnight incident with a suspect.

Around 4 a.m. Maple Heights police were involved in a short, slow-speed chase. The suspect vehicle stopped at Libby Rd. and Cato St.

While an officer was attempting to make an arrest, a vehicle rolled over his foot.

FOX 8 photo

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution and will be fine. The officer has not been identified.

It’s unclear what started the pursuit. Police arrested a suspect on the scene. No word on charges.