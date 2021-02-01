Live video: Officer injured in downtown Cleveland crash following chase

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A police officer was injured in a crash in downtown Cleveland on Monday, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

Officers were pursuing a car in connection with the kidnapping of a 15-year-old boy at about 3:30 p.m. when the crash occurred at East 9th Street and Superior Avenue, police said.

Authorities are searching for a suspect near the Hyatt Regency. The victim was recovered and is now with officers, according to police.

The extent of the officer’s injuries is not known at this time.

