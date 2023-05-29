MARION, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating after a crash involving a police cruiser and an ambulance sent an officer to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on N. Main Street at Fairground Street in Marion, Ohio.

According to investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ambulance drove into the intersection and was hit by the police cruiser on the driver’s side. The ambulance then turned over and went off the side of the road.

The 51-year-old officer was flown to Riverside Hospital in Columbus for serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The ambulance driver, 22, and passenger, 24, had minor injuries.

Both emergency vehicles were heading to the same drowning incident at Quarry Park at the time. Thanks to help from EMS, the victim was taken to Marion General Hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.