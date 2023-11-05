*The above video is a recent story about a shootout between North Olmsted Police and a suspect

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria police officer was partially inside a suspect’s vehicle when the suspect sped away dragging the officer. The officer freed himself from the vehicle before the suspect crashed into a house.

Police said the suspect ran from the car and into a house then the suspect got into another vehicle through an attached garage. Police had the house surrounded but at that point, they said the suspect accelerated and drove through the door.

That’s when police said officers fired their firearms at the driver and the suspect’s vehicle.

Elyria police said the suspect sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he was “medically cleared.” The suspect, who police identified as 27-year-old Dorian Williams from Detroit, is now being held in the Lorain County Jail.

Police said the officer who was dragged by the vehicle sustained minor injuries to his arm and knee.

Police said the incidents all started when police tried to stop the vehicle they suspected of several traffic violations around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Williams faces seven charges including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and having weapons under disability

Elyria police said all officers involved with firing their “duty weapons” will be on paid administrative leave until further notice. That is standard operating procedure while police-involved shootings are investigated.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Captain Mike Failing at 440-204-2105.