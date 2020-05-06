Offers pouring in to family of 5-year-old Utah boy who tried to drive to California to buy Lamborghini

UTAH (WJW) — Earlier this week, a 5-year-old Utah boy was pulled over by police after trying to drive his parents’ SUV to California to buy a Lamborghini.

The boy left home Monday after arguing with his mother, who said she wouldn’t buy the car for him, and he was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol.

His parents tell KUTV that since the incident, offers for the boy to sit in and ride in Lamborghinis are pouring in.

KSL-TV reports the day after he was pulled over, he actually got to ride in one of the cars.

After driving his family car down I-15, with the intent to drive to California and buy a Lamborghini, 5 year-old Adrian Zamarripa got a hefty scolding. He also got the ride of his life, the day after. @KSL5TV was there. See his reaction, 5&6pm. pic.twitter.com/grT0ByKMzy — Mike Anderson (@mikeandersonKSL) May 5, 2020

A trooper originally spotted the vehicle weaving on Interstate 15 at 30 mph, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Troopers told CNN affiliate KSL-TV they initially thought the boy was an impaired driver.

“How old are you? You’re 5 years old?” Trooper Rick Morgan says in dash camera footage of the traffic stop. “Wow … Where did you learn to drive a car?”

Morgan told KSL-TV he had to help the child get the SUV into park.

“He was sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped while I was standing there,” he said.

Once he was pulled over, the child told the trooper he had intended to drive to California to purchase a Lamborghini for himself. He had $3. The starting price for a new Lamborghini is around $200,000.

Morgan says no one was hurt, and it will be up to the local prosecutor to decide whether to file charges against the parents, who had left the boy in his sibling’s care while they were away from home.

KSL-TV reports that the boy’s parents were at work when he took off in their vehicle, and that a sibling was supposed to be watching him at the time.

