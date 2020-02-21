Akron police called for report of ‘body in the trunk,’ find mannequin instead

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — When a nurse from At Home Healthcare put a medical mannequin into the trunk of her car, she never expected police to show up.

But according to a post on their Facebook page, that’s exactly what happened after someone called 911 to report a body in a trunk.

Darryl Lamont, an employee at At Home Healthcare also posted about the incident on Facebook. He said that four Akron police cruisers responded to the call on Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived, the found a nurse and a training dummy in the trunk.

One of the officers posed for a picture with the woman and the open trunk.

At Home Healthcare called it “Just another glorious day” at work.