ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people on a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV).

According to a press release from OSHP, a UTV was headed southbound on Baney Rd. in Ashland County and failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of US 42.

A Chevy Impala hit the UTV. The UTV flipped and ejected both occupants. James Cline, 23, of Nova and Logan Buzzard, 22, of Ashland, were killed in the accident.

The driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP says the UTV riders were not wearing safety belts. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, according to OSHP.

A UTV is similar to an ATV, but seats more riders and can hit speeds of up to 50 mph.