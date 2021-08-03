Off-duty officer shoots armed man after fight at Giant Eagle: Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police released new information Tuesday morning about an officer who shot a man at a Giant Eagle on W. 117th Monday night.

According to police, an officer, who has not been identified, was working secondary employment at the store.

According to their preliminary information, the officer intervened in an argument inside the store between two men, one of which was armed.

According to police, a 21-year-old man showed his weapon as the officer encountered the men in the parking lot.

The officer opened fire, shooting the man in the hip.

The man who was shot is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The 21-year-old has not been identified. There is no indication at this time that he fired any shots.

It is not clear how many shots were fired by the officer.

“I heard a commotion as I was paying for my things,” said customer Mike Stein.

He said he heard two loud pops.

“The man who was shot fell down right beside my car.”

The Cleveland Division of Police says the incident remains under investigation.