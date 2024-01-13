CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputy working a side job at the Home Depot in the Steelyard Commons was struck by a vehicle, according to a county spokesperson.

The off-duty special deputy was involved in a “use of force incident” at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the store, according to Cuyahoga County spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia.

That’s when the deputy was struck by a vehicle. The deputy was not seriously injured, according to Ciaccia. That deputy also didn’t fire any shots.

Cleveland police are now investigating.