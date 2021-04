Off-campus party leads to destruction near Ohio State University

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An off-campus block party at the Ohio State University, known as Chitt Fest, turned destructive overnight.

Hundreds of students filled Chittenden Avenue and at least five cars were flipped over in the area; several more had smashed out windows.

At least 30 CPD cruisers made their way down the avenue to disperse the crowds around 3 a.m. Sunday.

City street sweepers were brought in to clean up all the beer cans and trash left behind.

All of the flipped cars have been towed away.