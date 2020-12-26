ODOT working to clear roads across state, drifting snow posing challenges

*Check out the snowfall in Portage County on Christmas*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is keeping busy as the snow continues to fall across Northeast Ohio.

On Saturday, ODOT wrote on Twitter that 700 crews were treating and plowing roadways.

“Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big challenge, especially on rural two lane roads like here on SR-98 in Crawford County. Please give our crews room to work.”

The snowfall totals are still coming in, but so far communities along Lake Erie and out east saw the most. In Ashtabula, there was about 28 inches and in Concord 22.8 inches.

