ODOT worker recovering after getting hit by car on highway, urges drivers to move over

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio Department of Transportation worker is speaking out after he was struck by a car on a Northeast Ohio highway.

He wants to deliver an important message to drivers about a danger that he and his colleagues face while working each day.

“I tore my left quad, I have a concussion, literally head to toe bruising, aches, pains, swelling,” explained Steve MacAdam.

MacAdam, 45, says he does not remember much, but is in constant pain after he was struck by a car along Interstate 76 in Akron around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“Every piece of my body, my left ankle, my right knee, both my hips, my pelvis, my ribcage, all the way around, my abs on my right side, my right elbow,” MacAdam told Fox 8.

MacAdam, who is a bridge specialist for ODOT, was inspecting a culvert near the Grant Street overpass when it happened.

According to an Akron police report, a 49-year old Ravenna man fell asleep behind the wheel and struck the center median wall, veered across four lanes, and slammed into MacAdam, who was standing near his ODOT SUV, parked off the right side of the roadway.

“I had maybe a second, second and a half to react, which is no time at all… threw me up in the air, flipped me, then I landed on the pavement,” MacAdam said.

The husband and father of two says people in other vehicles stopped to help. He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital where he underwent two full body CT scans.

“They actually sent me back a second time because they didn’t believe that this impact at this speed and all this, could result in no broken bones… so they scanned me again, and still, no broken bones, no internal injuries, no brain bleeds, it’s a miracle,” he said.

MacAdam, who has worked for ODOT for ten years, says he worries about getting hit by a vehicle each time he’s on a busy highway.

He is pleading with drivers to stay alert and obey Ohio’s law that requires drivers to move over or slow down when there are emergency vehicles or highway workers parked on the shoulder.

“There’s a law in place for this, for a reason, and the reason is for the safety of those workers that are keeping the highway safe,” MacAdam said.

The driver who hit the ODOT worker is charged with failing to control his vehicle.

MacAdam says it could be at least another month before he is able to return to work.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: