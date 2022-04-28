LORAIN COUNTY (OHIO) — New video shows a massive fire that shut down the Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County for hours overnight.

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows when the flames were sparked.

Troopers say two semis were engulfed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 just after 8 p.m. Wednesday near Murray Ridge Road in Lorain. One of the trucks was carrying a highly flammable resin or glue.

Skyfox video shows the damage left behind.

The Turnpike reopened early Thursday morning, but the road was damaged by the fire.

The left lanes both east and westbound remain closed.

There are no reported injuries, and there is no word yet on what caused the trucks to catch on fire.