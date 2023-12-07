(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation says a road crew in a pick-up truck was struck on I-90 overnight.
The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on I-90 West near West 85th Street.
A spokesperson for ODOT says an employee was checked out and released from a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash marks the 54th time a person, vehicle, or equipment was struck this year, according to ODOT.
Officials remind motorists of the importance of moving over when a vehicle with flashing lights is on the side of the road.
There has been no word on who hit the vehicle.