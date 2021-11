CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is treating the roads as lake effect begins to impact Northeast Ohio.

Most people will see 1 to 2 inches of snow, although some may see more in localized areas.

10AM: Seeing snow showers continue in parts of the state. This is the view from an https://t.co/y2mdfibYhI camera between Akron and Canton on I-77. Statewide, we have 211 crews, like this one on I-76 near Lodi, out treating roadways. Please give them room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/6BVAcavTpH — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) November 26, 2021

ODOT said it has more than 200 crews out across the state treating the roads. Keep an eye out for drivers if you’re on the road.

When the lake effect ends, we’ll get a break. A second round of snow will start up Sunday.