ODOT starting construction on portion of SR 8 in Summit County, drivers can expect delays and detours

STOW, Ohio (WJW) -- Thousands of commuters along one local highway are bracing for the start of a construction project that will create significant disruption.

Northeast Ohio's mild winter has allowed the Ohio Department of Transportation to get an early start on the second phase of construction on State Route 8 between Graham Road in Stow and Route 303 near Hudson.

This time, the focus will be on the northbound lanes where traffic will be split. One of the two northbound lanes will actually be diverted onto the southbound side through October.

"The far left lane is actually going to cross over onto the State Route 8 southbound travel lane. When we do that there is going to be a median wall there that is going to be a barrier, so they are going to have a barrier wall on each side," explained ODOT spokesman Justic Chesnick.

He said they are going to travel on the southbound lanes. Southbound traffic will then be on the other side of the barrier wall.

On Sunday night, four ramps closed.

ODOT is advising the 50,000 to 60,000 drivers who use the highway daily to expect delays and detours.

They plan to have most of the ramps open again in time for Memorial Day. The one on Graham Road is scheduled to open in late June.