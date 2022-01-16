ODOT says they’re ‘out in full force’ ahead of winter storm warning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation says it’s out in full force ahead of the winter storm warning issued for parts of Northeast Ohio.

In a Facebook post, ODOT warns that if you’re east of I-71 you should plan ahead and avoid travel during the storm.

They added that even though they’ll have plows out, heavy amounts of snow will still accumulate on the roadways.

A winter storm warning is issued for Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull and Tuscarawas that could see 9-12″+ total snow accumulations.

A handful of others are also under a winter weather advisory during that same time, including Cuyahoga, Holmes, Medina, Summit and Wayne Counties that could see 6-9″ of total snow accumulations.

Expect snow from Sunday evening through Monday morning.

