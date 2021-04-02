ODOT says nearly 50 plows hit this season: ‘Put down the distractions!’

** The video above is coverage of accidents that happened Thursday **

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in Akron is calling for drivers to put down distractions and drive responsibly after nearly 50 of their plows have been hit during this snow and ice season.

One of those incidents happened when an ODOT plow truck was rear ended Thursday night while treating I-77 in Summit County.

ODOT tweeted this is something all too common for their drivers:

This scene is something our drivers know all too well. Last night, our plow truck was treating I-77 in Summit County, when they were rear ended. We’ve had nearly 50 of our plows hit this snow and ice season. Put down the distractions and drive responsibility! pic.twitter.com/7HA3ePiYI0 — ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) April 2, 2021

Richfield police reported yesterday during a snow band that swept through Northeast Ohio, there were nine crashes on I-77 involving 23 vehicles with 42 total people involved.

According to their release, six people were taken to the hospital. Some of the injuries are described as serious, but not life-threatening.