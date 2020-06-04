ODOT reminds drivers to move over and slow down after five crews hit in just over a week

*Watch our recent report on a driver crashing into the scene of an accident.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to move over and slow down after five crews were hit in a span of eight days.

According to ODOT, in two of those crashes workers had to be taken to the hospital.

“As more and more Ohioans get back on the road, it’s important that they remember to move over and slow down for our men and women working hard on the road,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “These people have families they want to safely get home to when their vital work is done.”

The latest incident happened on Thursday morning when a semi clipped the front bumper of an ODOT dump truck on I-77 in Cleveland. The crew was working to open a ramp after an overnight closure. There were no injuries.

“These crashes are 100% preventable. Our workers and their vehicles are highly visible when they’re on the road,” added Marchbanks.

So far this year, 16 ODOT crews have been struck while working to make our roads safer.

Ohio’s Move Over law was enacted in 1999. It was expanded in December 2013 to apply to every stationary vehicle with flashing lights, including road construction, maintenance and utility crews.

