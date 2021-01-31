ODOT reminding drivers to stay clear of snow plows after one hit by car

**Watch snow plows hard at work during a snow event last week in the video above**

(WJW) — With multiple Northeast Ohio counties currently under a winter weather advisory, Ohio Department of Transportation snow plows have been out and about clearing roadways.

Early Sunday morning, the department reported that one of its plows was hit in Columbus, prompting them to issue a warning to other drivers to keep clear of the large machines.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt and the car driver was cited, but it took the plow out of service for a couple hours during some of the heaviest snowfall,” ODOT said on Facebook.

More snow is expected through Monday, according to FOX 8’s weather team.