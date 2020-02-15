ODOT reminding drivers to move over after highway technicians nearly killed while working

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down and move over after two highway technicians were nearly killed.

According to ODOT’s Facebook page, the men had to jump from a bed of a pickup truck to avoid being hit by a van as they were picking up cones along US 33 on Friday.

Both of them were taken to the hospital for their injuries but are expected to be okay.

“The investigating trooper said this easily could’ve been a fatal crash,” ODOT said in the post. “PLEASE slow down and move over for our crews so they can go home safe every day!”