(WJW) — Rain, snow and wind. It’s not the kindest way to reintroduce Northeast Ohio to winter weather, especially on our roadways.

Amanda McFarland with Ohio’s Department of Transportation said their team will be working around the clock to keep up with snow expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning in the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and will run until 10 a.m. Tuesday for several Northeast Ohio counties including; Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Lake, Medina, Portage, Summit, and Trumbull.

A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and will run until 10 a.m. Tuesday in Geauga and Ashtabula inland counties.

McFarland said around 300 crews will be out on the roadways throughout the state, in total.

“Be alert that those conditions will be deteriorating throughout the afternoon and into this evening. We are expecting some high winds as well which will contribute to the roadways as well,” McFarland said.

One thing McFarland wanted to stress is that drivers make sure not to judge a book by its cover. In this case, don’t judge the safety of the road you are driving on by how it looks.

McFarland said crews were not able to pretreat the roads because this storm started with rain. With temperatures expected to dip below freezing, they expect the pavement to get slick.

“Ramps, bridges and overpasses. They are the ones that tend to freeze first during that transition period,” McFarland said.

One final reminder from ODOT: If you see their crews out, please give them the space they need.

“At the end of the day, they just want to make sure you get home safely and we want to make sure they get home to their families at the end of the day,” McFarland said.

