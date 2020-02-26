ODOT prepares 300 plow trucks for approaching winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Ohio Department of Transportation says it's preparing for the latest round of winter weather.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Cuyahoga County, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties from 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday afternoon.

"It's going to be a long event for us. But not a major or significant amount of snowfall," said Amanda McFarland, ODOT spokeswoman.

ODOT will have 300 snow plow trucks along interstates, state and U.S. routes, ramps and bridges throughout Northeast Ohio. Crews will plow and salt around the clock until the storm is over and the roads are safe.

McFarland said they will not be able to pre-treat with brine because the rain will just wash it away.

ODOT also reminds drivers to slow down, plan additional travel time and maintain a safe distance. As always, don't crowd the plow.

"Motorists need to remember to drive for the conditions. And I think that's the biggest thing when everyone's heading out, we're all in a hurry, we all have places to go, we're all running late. Just remember to drive for the conditions, give yourself plenty of extra travel time," McFarland said.