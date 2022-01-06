ODOT pre-treating roads, preparing trucks for Northeast Ohio’s incoming snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is getting ready for the snow that’s expected to fall across Northeast Ohio Thursday night.

ODOT District 12, which covers Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties, says they have been pre-treating the roads with their salt brine mix and Beet Heet, which uses sugar in beet juice to slower freezing temperatures.

They will have 68 trucks ready to send out when they’re needed.

ODOT says their crews, which work 12-hour shifts, will work to keep roads in good condition overnight and into Friday morning.

A winter weather advisory was just issued for the following counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake.

The advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga and Geauga counties from 4 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Friday night. It’s in effect for Ashtabula and Lake counties beginning at 1 a.m. Friday and lasting until 1 a.m. Saturday.