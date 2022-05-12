GREEN, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Transportation held news conference Thursday afternoon on the fiery crash on Interstate 77 in Summit County.

A dump truck hit an ODOT vehicle on the side of the northbound lanes near Graybill Road in Green shortly after 7 a.m. The crash caused an explosion as the two trucks continued down a slight embankment. Other drivers pulled over and ran towards the burning vehicles to help.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the two drivers were taken to a hospital. ODOT said its highway technician has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. An updated condition on the dump truck driver is not available.

“We’ll let the Summit County Sheriff’s Office do their investigation to determine what happened this morning, but what I can tell you is that I hear far too often from our folks that they see drivers paying attention to things other than the roadway. This has to stop. The law says move over and slow down for roadside workers. But if your attention isn’t on the road, you’ll never see them in the first place,” said Ohio District 4 deputy director Gery Noirot.

(FOX 8 photo)