ODOT looking for drivers in Northeast Ohio

US 30/SR 696 – Allen County (Courtesy: ODOT via Facebook)

(WJW) – Once the calendar rolls over to fall, it’s only a matter of days before Northeast Ohio will see its first snowfall.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking to add on to its winter fleet.

They are hiring CDL driver positions in Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Lorain, Medina, Richland and Wayne counties.

The jobs may include snow and ice treatment, picking up litter, flagging traffic in work zones and basic general labor.

Here are the requirements:

MUST have a valid Class A or Class B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and no air brake restriction

MUST have three months training or three months experience in operation of basic equipment

MUST be able to pass a Physical Ability Test (lift 50-100 lbs)

MUST pass a criminal background check and pre-employment drug screen

Applicants must also have an email address to apply

The jobs are Highway Technician 1 winter seasonal positions at $18.05 per hour and are not to exceed 1,000 hours.

More info on how to apply here.