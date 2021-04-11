ODOT: Portion of I-90, SR-2 closed due to accident involving overturned semi

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Parts of Interstate 90 and State Route 2 are closed Sunday evening due to a crash.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-90 westbound is closed beyond I-271 to SR-2 East because of the incident. SR-2 westbound is also closed at I-90E. The highways have been closed for several hours now.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-90 & SR 2 westbound are currently closed due to a crash. Please avoid the area, and use an alternative route. Check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/78P6wtbOAi — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) April 11, 2021

Officials told FOX 8 the crash involved an overturned semi-truck. Crews are still working to clean up the area.

ODOT asks drivers to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more updates as they become available.