ODOT: Portion of I-90, SR-2 closed due to accident involving overturned semi

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Parts of Interstate 90 and State Route 2 are closed Sunday evening due to a crash.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-90 westbound is closed beyond I-271 to SR-2 East because of the incident. SR-2 westbound is also closed at I-90E. The highways have been closed for several hours now.

Officials told FOX 8 the crash involved an overturned semi-truck. Crews are still working to clean up the area.

ODOT asks drivers to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more updates as they become available.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral