ODOT crews working in 12-hour shifts to keep Northeast Ohio roads clear of snow

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is out in full force Sunday night with more than 250 drivers on the roads.

They’re continuing to ramp up use of their brine solution made up of salt and water to treat the roads before during and after storms.

They say that has been really effective since they started using it last year in our region.

With the intermittent snow we saw Sunday and fluctuating temperatures plows are focusing on vulnerable areas.

“In conditions like this where it does kind of maybe change to a bit of a wetter snow or the air warms up a little bit, we’re paying extra attention to those ramps bridges and overpasses because once that cold air really zooms back in it can freeze those surfaces over very quickly,” said ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland.

ODOT says they are constantly monitoring pavement temperatures to make sure they’re using the right product at the right time.

But they also are, as usual reminding, people to give their plows room to work especially after an incident in Columbus early Sunday morning.

“I became aware that in central Ohio overnight last night a snowplow was struck by a motorist who failed to give them plenty of room to work, so we’re still seeing those crashes and we definitely don’t want to be because when that happens not only does the driver have to go and get checked out, but then that plow goes down,” said McFarland.

“If you haven’t driven your car all weekend. Might be a good idea to go out, wipe off those windows, wipe off your lights. Make sure you can see through your windows because that can be a pretty big distraction when you’re going down the highway.”

ODOT says they don’t anticipate too many issues during your morning commute as long as the forecast holds. Crews will continue working in 12-hour shifts overnight and into tomorrow until this is over.