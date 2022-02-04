ODOT crews travel well past distance to the moon in 24-hour span

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation could’ve traveled past the moon with the amount of miles they drove during the recent winter storm.

According to ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning, as of 4 a.m. Friday, ODOT crews traveled 421,953 miles in a 24-hour period.

To put that into perspective, the distance from Earth to the moon is 238,900 miles.

Around noon Friday, ODOT still had 1,250 crews working across Ohio as snow, ice and sleet from the midweek storm made for hazardous roadways.

