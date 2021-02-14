ODOT crews ready for more snow clearing, with winter storm set to hit Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several rounds of snow is hitting Northeast Ohio this week starting early Monday morning and Ohio Department of Transportation crews are ready to clear the roads.

“With over 300 snow plows out across Northeast Ohio, you’re definitely going to see a plow on your commute. and when you do see them please give them plenty of room to work,” said ODOT’s Public Information Officer for Northeast Ohio Amanda McFarland. She says so far this winter, six plows have been hit.

To date, the department says crews have used approximately 205,000 tons of salt this season, about 37% more than this time last year, due to colder temperatures and more snowfall.

But there is still plenty for this event, roughly 165,000 tons, says McFarland. She says there will be some pretreating Sunday but there is already a good amount on the roads already.

“There is a lot of residual salt still on the roadways that you know will work in the same ways that brine does when we put it down ahead of storms,” she said.

ODOT plows will be working around the clock on the interstate, state and US routes to clear snow Monday and Tuesday — getting a brief break before more comes on Thursday and Friday.

“So during that short break time they’ll do their best to keep those shoulders and those gore areas really pushed back and cleared,” McFarland said.

With snow expected to fall hard and fast, McFarland says snowfall can accumulate within 30 minutes of a plow coming through, but that doesn’t mean no one has been there.

“The National Weather Service is warning that Monday and Tuesday morning’s commutes could be a little dicey and that certainly is the case because our men and women out there plowing the roads, they’re goal is to keep the roads passable not completely clear,” she said. “They want the roads to be as safe as possible, but you can’t expect there to be not a drop of snow on the pavement when it is actively snowing.”

And there are things drivers need to keep in mind in these kinds of heavier snowfalls.

“During these type of events in important to drive for the conditions so leaving early, making sure you allow plenty of following distance between you and the car in front of you just those few little reminders will help everybody get from point A to point B safely,” she said.