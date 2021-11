CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Warmer temperatures and sunshine will eventually melt the morning snow away.

Until then, the Ohio Department of Transportation has hundreds of crews working to keep roads clear.

4:15AM: We have more than 350 crews out across the state patrolling, treating, and plowing roadways, as needed. This is the view from a plow on SR 162 in Medina County. Please give them room to work and be extra alert on bridges and overpasses this morning. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/K2SJkH7UN3 — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) November 30, 2021

They’ve been treating overnight, which you should notice as you head out the door with most of the roads wet.

Look out for slick spots and give road crews plenty of room to work.

ODOT says it has used more than 7,100 tons of salt so far this season.