LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio Department of Transportation pickup truck was hit by a driver in Lake County Tuesday morning.

The ODOT truck was along I-90 westbound just past SR-44.

The crew was out looking for potholes when they were hit by a driver.

ODOT reports no one was hurt.

“Help us get home safely to our families!” ODOT District 12 wrote in a Facebook post.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.