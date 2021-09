CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has confirmed a crash took place on I-480 East Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred just beyond SR-14/Broadway Avenue and SR-8/Warrensville Road.

The left lane is still blocked due to the incident, after three lanes blocked causing significant traffic backup.

Drivers are asked to find a different route at this time.

FOX 8 News will continue to update this story as more is learned.