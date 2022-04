CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking the left three lanes of traffic on I-90 Eastbound on a snowy Monday afternoon.

The crash took place just beyond the West Boulevard exit, before the West 44th Street/West 41st Street exit. OHGO is currently estimating a 17-minute delay.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone is injured.