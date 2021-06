CLEVELAND (WJW) — A crash at Dead Man’s Curve has shut down I-90 westbound in Cleveland, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland police confirmed the closure was due to a flipped semi-truck.

Drivers are told to avoid the area at this time. Those who are already are in the area are being rerouted.

Traffic Alert: I-90 westbound is Closed at the SR 2/Innerbelt Curve due to a crash. Please avoid the area and check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/VgZHIE3uuL — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) June 16, 2021

This story is breaking and FOX 8 will update as more is learned about the crash.

