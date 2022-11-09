AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers about some I-76 ramp closures in Summit County this week.

According to ODOT, the ramps from I-76 eastbound and westbound to State Route 8 northbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday for pavement repairs.

That detour will be I-77 southbound to Waterloo Rd. to I-77 northbound.

Additionally, the ramps from I-76 eastbound and westbound to I-77 southbound will be closed 10 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday.

The detour will be I-76/Kenmore Leg to I-277/U.S. 224 eastbound to I-77 southbound.