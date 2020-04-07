ODNR temporarily suspends sale of non-resident hunting, fishing licenses

OHIO (WJW) — In response to the COVID-19 crisis and the Ohio Department of Health’s stay at home order, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is temporarily suspending the sale of non-resident hunting and fishing licenses.

According to a release, the temporary suspension went into effect at midnight Tuesday. Sales will resume when COVID-19 guidelines change or are lifted.

Those who currently have a non-resident hunting or fishing license may hunt or fish in Ohio, but are asked to abide by ODH guidance and self-quarantine for 14 days before they do so.

For more information, click here.