CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife is investigating a possible deer poaching case that happened in the state last month.

According to ODNR, a 28-year-old Wilmington man allegedly hunted a potentially record deer on private property in Clinton County.

The incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 9, during archery hunting season.

Investigators said say the hunter didn’t obtain written permission to hunt on private property.

Wildlife officers confiscated the antlers, cape and hunting equipment involved in the alleged poaching case while the investigation continues.

Anyone who sees an Ohio wildlife violation like poaching is urged to report it to 1-800-POACHER, or 1-800-762-2437. Tips can remain anonymous.

