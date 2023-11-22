COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Hunters in three Ohio counties are required to sample harvested white-tailed deer for chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness, during the seven-day gun season starting next week.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is watching for afflicted deer in Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties, according to a Wednesday news release.

The disease was first confirmed in a captive deer in Ohio in 2014. Since 2020, a total of 28 wild deer have tested positive in those three counties, according to ODNR. The most recent confirmation was for a single deer in Hardin County this past summer. Authorities are still testing a suspected case in Allen County.

The state has tested more than 39,000 deer since 2002.

Mandatory deer sampling locations

As the disease surveillance area remains in effect, it’s mandatory for hunters to submit deer harvested in those three counties during gun season, which runs from Monday, Nov. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 3. Sampling doesn’t require hunters to surrender their deer.

Sampling locations can be found all week at:

Big Island Wildlife Area Headquarters , 5389 Larue-Prospect Road West, New Bloomington

, 5389 Larue-Prospect Road West, New Bloomington Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area Headquarters , 19100 County Highway 115, Harpster

, 19100 County Highway 115, Harpster Wyandot County Fairgrounds , 10171 state Route 52, Upper Sandusky

, 10171 state Route 52, Upper Sandusky Rural King , 233 American Blvd., Marion

, 233 American Blvd., Marion Hardin County Fairgrounds , 14134 County Road 140, Kenton

, 14134 County Road 140, Kenton McGuffey Conservation Club, 6950 Township Road 55, Ada

The locations have self-serve kiosks for sample submission during the seven-day gun season and voluntary submission until the end of deer archery season on Feb. 4. For questions about deer sampling, call 419-429-8322. To see a list of all sampling locations, visit ODNR’s website.

Outside the surveillance area, hunters can have deer tested by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, which can be reached at 614-728-6220.

How to properly handle a deer carcass

In the surveillance area, the use of bait — including salt, minerals or food — to attract, feed or hunt deer is prohibited. Food can still be used to feed domestic animals, however, and deer over areas where food or plants are growing may still be hunted.

Hunters cannot completely remove a deer carcass or its high-risk parts — including the brain, spinal cord, eyes and lymphoid tissue — from the surveillance area, unless the carcass complies with regulations or is delivered to a taxidermist within 24 hours of leaving the area. See carcass regulations and a list of certified taxidermists on ODNR’s website.

To keep the disease from spreading, hunters should properly dispose of carcasses by double-bagging high-risk parts. If permitted by the waste disposal company, they can be left out with the garbage. If there isn’t a trash pickup service, the parts can be taken to a municipal landfill or buried at least 3 feet deep where the deer was harvested.

Receptacles for deer carcasses can also be found in the three-county surveillance area.